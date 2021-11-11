Caught on camera: Mom gives birth on front lawn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KCRA) - A pregnant California mother didn’t have enough time to make it to the hospital after she went into labor. Instead, her delivery room was a bit more natural: her front yard.

As Emily and Michael Johnson awaited the newest addition to their family, they pictured the perfect birth, even anticipating getting an epidural at the hospital. But just as much as they wanted to meet baby boy Thomas, he apparently wanted to meet them even more.

“I was really, really eager to be done,” Emily Johnson said. “I was hoping he was going to come early, but we never really knew.”

Emily Johnson started having contractions last Thursday, a week early. With contractions about every 10 minutes or so for three hours, the couple thought they had plenty of time to get to the hospital. After all, they only lived five minutes away.

But Thomas was an eager baby, and her contractions quickly began to get closer together.

“The contractions went to five minutes, then three minutes, then two minutes, then one minute in a matter of about 20 to 30 minutes. And we’re like, ‘Oh, we got to get in the car. We gotta go,’” Emily Johnson said.

The Johnsons made their way out the door and down the driveway, but that’s as far as Emily Johnson would get.

“I got to the car, stood at the car and just said, ‘No. I can’t get into this car,’” she said.

So, right there under the stars, the mother decided to let nature take its course.

“I’m just like, ‘I’m going to get on the grass. I’m going to be here. This is my spot,’” she said.

Emily Johnson’s mom, Kristy Sparks, calls the birth “surreal.” She arrived on scene, knowing the baby was coming, and on her hands and knees in the yard, she could see Thomas’ head crowning.

Right about that time, rescue crews began pulling up.

“By the time they walked up to me, I had a baby in my arms, crying,” Sparks said. “It was unreal.”

“I just laid back in the grass and took a nice, deep breath,” Emily Johnson said. “‘All right, he’s here. I can relax. He’s fine. But man, do I never want to do this again.’”

The Johnsons soon realized the birth had been caught on their Ring doorbell camera. Moans and groans can be heard in the video as well as the moment when Thomas first let his voice be known.

“I’m just thankful that I was facing in that direction because otherwise, I don’t think we’d be able to share the video footage with anybody,” said Emily Johnson, with a laugh.

It was a birth they’ll certainly never forget, and now, they have a story that needs to be told.

“I joke that it was like being a cow giving birth in the field because once I got to the hospital… I had grass clippings just falling off me, and the nurses were wiping dirt off my knees. And I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I did give birth in the lawn,’” Emily Johnson said.

