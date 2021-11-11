City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Church to host movie night to raise awareness about suicide

Floral Heights United Methodist Church
Floral Heights United Methodist Church
Floral Heights United Methodist Church(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Floral Heights United Methodist Church is reaching the community by hosting a movie night the church will play a documentary of child who lost his life due to depression. Pastor Brian Bosworth said sometimes family members may miss signs of their loved one suffering from a mental illness.

“And the effects that social media has had in our lives of our children and teenagers this all becomes one of those snowball effects that if we don’t try to get a grip on this. I think we’re just going to continue to lose more and more people unfortunately to suicide,” said Bosworth.

Bosworth said the church is responsible for raising awareness of issues like this. The movie night takes place next Tuesday at 6pm. The community is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls Police are looking for a woman they said robbed a Hibbett Sports.
WFPD investigating robbery at Sikes Senter Mall
Billy Ray Dake was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.
Texas most wanted suspect caught in Wichita Falls
Jody Wade Enterprises LLC hit with $12K fine, has license revoked
Jody Wade Enterprises LLC hit with $12K fine, has license revoked
Sherri Jarvis
Detectives identify victim in 41-year-old Texas murder mystery
Shaundrea Ransom
Suspects identified in Sikes Senter Mall robbery

Latest News

New details are emerging in the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Security staffing at Travis Scott show unclear, chief says
A win for Texas voters
Proposition 6 passes by Texas voters
Art Battle to pit Texoma’s artist
Artists to battle in live Wichita Falls art tournament
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday