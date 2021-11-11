Church to host movie night to raise awareness about suicide

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Floral Heights United Methodist Church is reaching the community by hosting a movie night the church will play a documentary of child who lost his life due to depression. Pastor Brian Bosworth said sometimes family members may miss signs of their loved one suffering from a mental illness.

“And the effects that social media has had in our lives of our children and teenagers this all becomes one of those snowball effects that if we don’t try to get a grip on this. I think we’re just going to continue to lose more and more people unfortunately to suicide,” said Bosworth.

Bosworth said the church is responsible for raising awareness of issues like this. The movie night takes place next Tuesday at 6pm. The community is welcome to attend.

