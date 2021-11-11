Early morning crash severely injures woman

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A crash on Thursday morning left one woman hospitalized with severe injuries.

Wichita Falls police said officers responded to reports of a car on fire near Central Freeway at 1:22 a.m. When they got on scene, they reportedly found Emani Morgan, 23, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car in flames after having hit a tree.

Unable to open the car doors, first responders were forced to extract Morgan through the driver’s side window. She was transported to United Regional with severe injuries, but was reported to still be alive as of 10:30 a.m.

According to investigators, it appears that the car was going south on the access road off Central Expressway at a high rate of speed when it left the road. The car allegedly crossed the median and southbound lanes of Central Freeway before striking a tree on the central median, between Loop 11 and Maureen St.

This is a developing story; stick with News Channel 6 as we find out more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.