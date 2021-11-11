City Guide
Faith Resale Downtown now open

By Mason Brighton
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The latest venture for Faith Mission in Wichita Falls is off to a successful start. The Mission has opened a new resale store located in the heart of downtown and is offering a different selection of products compared to their other store on Jacksboro Highway.

This location carries higher-end clothing brands as well as other home goods. In their first week of operation, Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks said they have a large amount of support so far from the community.

“Crowds every day, we had people waiting at the door to get in when we open in the morning. It’s just been fantastic, I think a lot of people are excited about a new opportunity to shop and of course, all the proceeds go to support our programs at Faith Mission and Faith Refuge so I couldn’t be happier,” Sparks said.

Sparks added with sales doing so well, they could of course use more donations; they are also hiring various positions at the downtown location.

