How Wichita Falls celebrated Veteran’s Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Veteran’s Day is a federal holiday that can overlooked, sandwiched as it is within the Halloween-Thanksgiving-Christmas seasons. However, it’s also a solemn occasion that many take seriously, especially in the local community.

Originally known as Armistice Day, Nov. 11 was recognized as an official federal holiday by Congress in 1938 to celebrate the day World War I ended in 1918. While European countries still know it under its original name, America now calls Nov. 11 Veteran’s Day, and uses the occasion to honor veterans from all the wars in which the U.S. has fought.

News Channel 6 took a look around town to see how Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas honored those who have served and sacrificed to protect our country.

The holiday can double as a day of remembrance and opportunity for learning, and schools took full advantage. City View ISD’s eighth graders invited local veterans to its beloved annual program at the high school and junior high, while Windthorst ISD conducted a ceremony in the high school gymnasium.

WFISD held a ceremony at Memorial Stadium, with SAFB Brigadier General Lyle K. Drew speaking at the event. The Sheppard Elementary Choir and JROTC students from all three high schools participated in the ceremony.

Lamar Elementary School had its third and fourth graders perform during a ceremony at the Forum. Veterans were given special seating for the presenting of the colors, and the veterans of the Thomas Fowler American Legion Post 169 performed a flag folding ceremony.

Midwestern State University honored its veterans in a ceremony that recognized current faculty’s military backgrounds. After the university’s bells tolled 11 times to commemorate the signing of the armistice that ended World War I at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, listeners got to hear from Delores Jackson, who served for 20 years in the Air Force and is now the director of the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences program at MSU.

“I not only learned about people and cultures, but also the work it takes to maintain democracy,” she said. “It was the experience of a lifetime. I would do it all over again.”

MSU Texas Veterans Affairs counselor Ismael Peoria, who also previously served in the military, then recognized veterans in the MSU Texas family by branch of service.

Outside of educational venues, the radio station 94.9 The Outlaw held its second annual Veteran’s Day salute fundraiser at Jordan Craft BBQ. Multiple live performances entertained the audience from 6 to 9 p.m. to benefit the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans.

