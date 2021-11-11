Proposition 6 passes by Texas voters

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Just over a week ago, Texans approved Proposition 6, by a large margin. It gives someone in a nursing home or an assistant living facility the right to have one designated person come and visit them should another pandemic happen.

“I think the real message is when we have issues...really no matter what is going on...COVID has been the thing.. that’s not the only issue in life. You still have...like in school. You still have learning that needs to take happen. You still have loved ones that you need to see. You can’t just shut down the world because of one thing,” said Representative Frank.

Although Prop 6 was passed, Representative Frank said there are guidelines, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities not being able to close for more than a week.

