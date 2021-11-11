City Guide
RiverStar Casino hosting blood drive Nov. 24

RiverStar Casino is hosting a blood drive Nov. 24
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be hosting a blood drive at The RiverStar Casino on Nov. 24.

The event will take place from 10:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the conference room of the casino. Interested parties can make an appointment by visiting OBI’s website, or by calling Carli Sappington at 580-228-4469.

All donors can be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, as well as a long-sleeve t-shirt for as long as supplies last.

Texas has been facing a blood shortage since June, and donors are very appreciated!

