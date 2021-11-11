City Guide
Sheppard AFB still closed to visitors

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While you may see officers and civilians who work at Sheppard Air Force Base going through the front gates every single day, those same gates remain closed to the public.

The base hasn’t been open for the public to take tours in over a year and officers said it will remain that way until they feel comfortable enough and confident that COVID-19 won’t be a threat to their airmen or the community.

“Our training mission takes precedence unfortunately over having people come onto our base and be on base even though we love to engage with our community as often and as much as we can but our main mission is training,” said Lt. Ebony Bryant with the SAFB public affairs office.

Even though officers say the U.S. Department of Defense mandates that all active airmen be fully vaccinated by Nov. 2, that will not play a role in how soon those gates will open.

