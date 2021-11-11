Upcoming events: looking ahead from Nov. 11

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out what’s going on in town with News Channel 6′s Community Calendar!

We’ve compiled a list for the amazing events coming up this month, which range from charitable drives to cool concerts. Make sure to click the links to see details.

Thursday, November 11

News Channel 6 is partnering with Hamilton Bryan to host an all-day Turkey Drive on Nov. 11! Drop off frozen turkeys and other non-perishables from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hamilton Bryan on Kemp Blvd. or Walmart on Lawrence Rd. Donors at both locations will be able to register to win a freezer from Hamilton Bryan, with no purchase necessary! The drive benefits locals served by the WF Area Food Bank and WF Faith Mission.

Join 94.9 The Outlaw at Jordan Craft BBQ from 6 to 9 p.m. during their second annual Veteran’s Day Salute. Local bands will entertain the crowd with acoustic music from 6 to 9 p.m. to raise money for the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans.

The Kiowa Casino & Hotel in Devol is holding its second annual Cash for Food Drive until Nov. 12. Guests who give at least $5 will get to spin a virtual wheel, with every spin, winning between $7 and $200 in casino free play. Money raised will go towards organizations that feed local families.

Arts Council WF is hosting a Spotlight on Songwriters performance featuring Jay Burnam, Jason Archer and Ricky Bates. The laid-back evening of live acoustic music will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kemp Center for the Arts. While the event is free, you can donate at the door.

Friday, November 12

The CrossRoads of Life gang presents Beast Feast, a weekend cook-off to help veterans! The family-friendly event will have a bouncy house, live music, a gravel bike ride, and more! Cook teams will be able to participate in competitions for dishes and beverages like chili, cobbler, beef brisket, and even Bloody Marys!

Wichita Falls High School Theatre is presenting Almost, Maine! The production looks like it’ll be great, so make sure to get tickets for its 6 p.m. showings by clicking here.

Do you have a friend, family member or loved one with memory loss, Alzheimer’s or a related disease? The Alzheimer’s Association is pleased to host a virtual Fall Seminar, created just for you. The first 100 registrants will receive a swag bag in the mail!

Saturday, November 13

Hangar Holiday flies into Wichita Falls! Hosted by the Sheppard Spouses’ Club, the free-admission craft and vendor show raises money for military spouses and depended children through the SSC’s annual scholarship and grants. Make sure to check it out on Saturday and Sunday!

The Wichita Falls Art Association is hosting an Art Battle where you can watch the paint fly before your eyes and the creative process unfold during three fast-paced rounds. Attendees will also help vote to determine the winner. You can buy tickets to the 16+ event for $20.

The YMCA on Bartley Dr. is hosting the BRAVE AMERICAN dance fitness event! Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. All proceeds to to benefit Base Camp Lindsey, a local non-profit dedicated to providing resources and services for our veterans to prevent homelessness.

The second and final day of Beast Feast will have even more fun competitions, events, and presentations.

The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra is opening its season with A Texas Tribute, complete with a special Meet & Greet option. Tickets are available now!

Wichita Falls High School Theatre is presenting Almost, Maine! The production looks like it’ll be great, so make sure to get tickets for its 6 p.m. showings by clicking here.

Sunday, November 14

Last call for Hangar Holiday!

Trinity United Methodist Church is excited to present Jeffery Ou, previously seen on “America’s Got Talent,” in concert at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 17

Clay County Senior Citizen’s Center is hosting Stampede 2021, an annual BBQ dinner to raise funds for Meals on Wheels in Henrietta.

Thursday, November 18

The Zavala Cultural Initiative is hosting Wake Up Wichita Falls! The monthly networking event will take place at Collective Coffee from 8 to 9 a.m.

Grammy-winning Clint Black is hitting the road with Lisa Hartman Black, and is making a stop at Memorial Auditorium! Tickets are on sale now.

Monday, Nov. 22

The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights will light up the night at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, on the front lawn of Midwestern State University’s Hardin Administration Building.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Comanche Nation Casino and Comanche Red River are ringing in the holidays with a special Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The dinner is $10 and will feature beloved holiday classics, including smoked turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and cranberry sauce. Guests will also have the choice between pumpkin or chocolate cream pie for dessert.

Saturday, November 27

Come see “Paw Patrol LIVE! Race to the Rescue” at the Kay Yeager Coliseum! Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, December 11

Christ the King Catholic Church is holding their annual Nativity Display. From Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, check out over 200 unique nativities on display!

Want to see your event? Submit to our community calendar! Events are usually reviewed and posted within a day.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.