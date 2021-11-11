WFISD students vote in new cafeteria menu items

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD allowed high school students to vote new items into the cafeteria’s menu during an event called Student’s Choice.

Students from all three high schools got to sample two new menu concepts before voting for their favorite. The first was an Indian-inspired cuisine from Chaat House, which had a menu with a variety of curries, rice dishes and flatbreads. The second menu option was from Mac & Cheesy-ology, and it was exactly what it sounds like: a mac and cheese bowl with a variety of protein options, delicious sauces, and vegetable toppings.

Over 800 students participated in the event, casting votes for their favorite menu option. Mac & Cheesy-ology ultimately swept the competition away, taking 80% of the vote.

“We love serving students foods they love to eat,” said Emily Kincaid, Chartwells K-12 marketing specialist. “Student Choice is a way we ensure we’re doing just that while also exposing them to creative dishes and new flavors.” -Emily Kincaid, Chartwells K12 Marketing Specialist

Click below to see photos of the competition. Chaat House served a chicken curry over lemon pilaf with flatbreads to students, while Mac & Cheesy-ology plated a classic mac and cheese with barbecue pulled pork and a honey-lime Buffalo sauce.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.