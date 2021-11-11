City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFISD students vote in new cafeteria menu items

Over 800 students voted on new additions to the WFISD high school cafeterias.
Over 800 students voted on new additions to the WFISD high school cafeterias.(Courtesy of Wichita Falls Independent School District)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD allowed high school students to vote new items into the cafeteria’s menu during an event called Student’s Choice.

Students from all three high schools got to sample two new menu concepts before voting for their favorite. The first was an Indian-inspired cuisine from Chaat House, which had a menu with a variety of curries, rice dishes and flatbreads. The second menu option was from Mac & Cheesy-ology, and it was exactly what it sounds like: a mac and cheese bowl with a variety of protein options, delicious sauces, and vegetable toppings.

Over 800 students participated in the event, casting votes for their favorite menu option. Mac & Cheesy-ology ultimately swept the competition away, taking 80% of the vote.

“We love serving students foods they love to eat,” said Emily Kincaid, Chartwells K-12 marketing specialist. “Student Choice is a way we ensure we’re doing just that while also exposing them to creative dishes and new flavors.” -Emily Kincaid, Chartwells K12 Marketing Specialist

Click below to see photos of the competition. Chaat House served a chicken curry over lemon pilaf with flatbreads to students, while Mac & Cheesy-ology plated a classic mac and cheese with barbecue pulled pork and a honey-lime Buffalo sauce.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls Police are looking for a woman they said robbed a Hibbett Sports.
WFPD investigating robbery at Sikes Senter Mall
Shaundrea Ransom
Suspects identified in Sikes Senter Mall robbery
A 23-year-old woman is in the hospital after being pulled from her burning car by first...
Early morning crash severely injures woman
Billy Ray Dake was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.
Texas most wanted suspect caught in Wichita Falls
Sherri Jarvis
Detectives identify victim in 41-year-old Texas murder mystery

Latest News

How Wichita Falls celebrated Veteran’s Day
How Wichita Falls celebrated Veteran’s Day
Denise French and Abbey Wuthritch stopped by News Channel 6 at noon to talk about the upcoming...
Beers and Bingo set for Friday
KAUZ is looking ahead!
Upcoming events: looking ahead from Nov. 11
Over 800 students voted on new additions to the WFISD high school cafeterias.
WFISD votes in new cafeteria menu items