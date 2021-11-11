Zavala hosting Wake Up Wichita Falls on Nov. 18.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative is hosting Wake Up Wichita Falls on Nov. 18.

The group has partnered with the Wichita Falls Chamber to host the monthly networking program, which is free for all to attend. There will be food, coffee, and door prizes. The event fits in well with Zavala’s mission: the cultural initiative developed when Chuck Neale, the director of the WF Community Foundation, and Carroll Wilson, then-editor of the WF Times Record News, noted an increased growth in the Hispanic population in the WF area. They started the organization in 2001 to empower the Hispanic community and get people involved in leadership positions.

Make sure to stop by Collective Coffee at 4001 Taft Blvd. from 8 to 9 a.m. to check out the event!

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.