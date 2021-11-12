11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, Nov. 12.

19 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. Five total deaths, 102 cases and 108 recoveries were reported this week.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, November 8, 2021 2 60s 25 23 Tuesday, November 9, 2021 1 70s 30 20 Wednesday, November 10, 2021 2 70s & 80s 23 19 Thursday, November 11, 2021 0 - 13 19 Friday, November 12, 2021 0 - 11 19

Last week, the health district reported five deaths and 117 new cases.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

The Health District has 11 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending November 12, 2021, to 102. There were 5 deaths total reported; Case 21,379 (60′s, vaccinated- Moderna), Case 21,649 (60s), Case 21,059 (70s), Case 21,696 (80s) and Case 21,697 (70s).

For the week ending November 12, 2021, there are 102 new cases, 19 hospitalizations, and 108 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 71%.

To date, Wichita County has had 202 reinfections (up 1). There are also a total of 1,004 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 30).

Of the 19 individuals hospitalized today, 2 are vaccine breakthrough cases and 1 is a reinfection (who is also a vaccine breakthrough case).

For the week ending November 12, 2021, the positivity rate is 6.8%.

Total Hospitalizations = 19

Stable - 13

Critical - 6

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 1

30 - 39

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

50 - 59

Stable - 3

Critical - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 1

Critical - 3

70 - 79

No hospitalizations

80+

Stable - 5

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.