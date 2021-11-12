City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Friday

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(WXIX Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, Nov. 12.

19 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. Five total deaths, 102 cases and 108 recoveries were reported this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, November 8, 2021260s2523
Tuesday, November 9, 2021170s3020
Wednesday, November 10, 2021270s & 80s2319
Thursday, November 11, 20210-1319
Friday, November 12, 20210-1119

Last week, the health district reported five deaths and 117 new cases.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

The Health District has 11 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending November 12, 2021, to 102. There were 5 deaths total reported; Case 21,379 (60′s, vaccinated- Moderna), Case 21,649 (60s), Case 21,059 (70s), Case 21,696 (80s) and Case 21,697 (70s).

For the week ending November 12, 2021, there are 102 new cases, 19 hospitalizations, and 108 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 71%.

To date, Wichita County has had 202 reinfections (up 1). There are also a total of 1,004 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 30).

Of the 19 individuals hospitalized today, 2 are vaccine breakthrough cases and 1 is a reinfection (who is also a vaccine breakthrough case).

For the week ending November 12, 2021, the positivity rate is 6.8%.

Total Hospitalizations = 19

Stable - 13

Critical - 6

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 1

30 - 39

Stable - 2

Critical - 1

40 - 49

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

50 - 59

Stable - 3

Critical - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 1

Critical - 3

70 - 79

No hospitalizations

80+

Stable - 5

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old woman is in the hospital after being pulled from her burning car by first...
Early morning crash severely injures woman
Graduation ceremonies for all three high school in the WFISD will be at the MPEC Saturday....
WFISD to scale back plans for new high schools
The base hasn’t been open for the public to take tours in over a year.
Sheppard AFB still closed to visitors
Shaundrea Ransom
Suspects identified in Sikes Senter Mall robbery
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 2,403 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
There are concerns about kids' COVID cases on the rise, vaccine inequity and the risk of...
COVID vaccinations for kids ramp up but other threats, including measles, loom
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday
The Biden administration has mandated millions of workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 by...
More than half of US states suing over federal COVID vaccine mandate