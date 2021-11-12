Band of the Week: Iowa Park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s Friday, and we took the opportunity to catch up with the Iowa Park hawk band for our band of the week segment!

“The band family here is really dedicated, they’re really compassionate, and they really care about each other,” said band director Charlie Bradberry. “We’re really fortunate to have some really wonderful students.”

“Our band is a family,” grinned drum major America Clouser. “They’re always there for you, very supportive and very motivated.”

The marching band’s job isn’t just to stay in-step with each other’s movements -- they’re also tasked with pumping up a crowd.

“We look at ourselves as the ambassadors of the town. We are always at parades, we’re always there to make a lot of noise. We are always there for that entertainment factor,” said Bradberry. “We love to be able to perform for this community who takes care of us and supports us and loves us very much.”

“On Friday nights we’re always up in the stands playing our tunes and screaming and hollering for our boys and just having a good time,” said drum major McKenzie Moyer.

While the band isn’t afraid to let loose and have some fun at games, they pull together to perform on the field. This shows in their competition results.

“I’m just really proud of our students at Iowa Park. This is our fortieth consecutive year of getting a “1″ in marching contests,” said Bradberry. “I’m real proud of that fact and I’m really happy to carry on the legacy of people who came before me.”

