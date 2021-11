WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy has raised over $28,000 so far during their first online Giving Day on Friday.

School officials are asking alumni, parents, faculty, grandparents and friends to invest in their mission.

The online Giving Day last 12 hours and ends at 7 p.m. To donate or find out more information, click here.

