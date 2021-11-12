Early morning structure fire sends one to hospital

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An early morning fire sent one older woman to the hospital on Friday.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to 1902 Eden Lane for a structure fire at 5:42 a.m. The first firetruck to arrive reportedly saw an elderly woman in a wheelchair trying to escape a smoking house. Firefighters helped her to the front yard, and eventually sent her to United Regional via ambulance for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were then able to enter the house, and eventually found the source of the flame in a garage, where a Dodge SUV and surrounding items were on fire. They were able to subdue the fire within 15 minutes.

There was about $15,000 in damage to the structure and $10,000 in damage to its contents, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock. The Red Cross was also called to assist two adults who live at the address.

WFPD said that the fire is currently under investigation.

