WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front arrives first thing Friday morning with north winds creating cool conditions. Highs will rise into the 60s but will feel cooler than that. Skies will be clear and winds calm by Saturday morning, leading to temperatures in the 30s with some patchy areas of light frost. It’s possible parts of the area may see a light freeze.

