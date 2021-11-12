City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Leaf and Branch are looking for a forever home

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a two kittens seeking their forever home.

Leaf and Branch arrived at Wichita Falls Animal Services on Sept. 30. They were given sweet fall names and are just now old enough to adopt! The two orange cats are curious about the world around them, and Bowman reminded viewers that when it comes to kittens, it’s great to get two so that they can entertain each other.

If you’re interested in adopting these sweet kittens, you must be 18 years old and pay the $40 adoption fee, which covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

Leaf, Branch and other adoptable animals can be viewed by visiting the Animal Services Center’s website. Potential adopters can also meet animals waiting on their forever homes by visiting 1207 Hatton Road, which is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further questions, call (940) 761-8894.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old woman is in the hospital after being pulled from her burning car by first...
Early morning crash severely injures woman
Graduation ceremonies for all three high school in the WFISD will be at the MPEC Saturday....
WFISD to scale back plans for new high schools
The base hasn’t been open for the public to take tours in over a year.
Sheppard AFB still closed to visitors
Shaundrea Ransom
Suspects identified in Sikes Senter Mall robbery
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation

Latest News

These two kittens are looking for a home.
Pet of the Week: Leaf and Branch
Lady is looking for her forever home
Lady is looking for her forever home
This cuddly cutie is looking for a family to call his own.
Michael is looking for a forever home
This survivor is looking for love.
Pup with a past: Luna is looking for a forever home