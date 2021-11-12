Leaf and Branch are looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a two kittens seeking their forever home.

Leaf and Branch arrived at Wichita Falls Animal Services on Sept. 30. They were given sweet fall names and are just now old enough to adopt! The two orange cats are curious about the world around them, and Bowman reminded viewers that when it comes to kittens, it’s great to get two so that they can entertain each other.

If you’re interested in adopting these sweet kittens, you must be 18 years old and pay the $40 adoption fee, which covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

Leaf, Branch and other adoptable animals can be viewed by visiting the Animal Services Center’s website. Potential adopters can also meet animals waiting on their forever homes by visiting 1207 Hatton Road, which is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further questions, call (940) 761-8894.

