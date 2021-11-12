Near freezing temperatures overnight tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front will bring near or just below freezing temperatures to Texoma tonight. North of the Red River will have the best chance of dropping below 32 degrees. In Texas most should get down to the mid 30′s. It would be a good idea to cover delicate plants or bring them inside for the night. Saturday and Sunday we will be back in the upper 60′s with sunny skies. Temperatures continue to climb into the low 80′s by Tuesday, then another cold front brings seasonably cool weather. For the next week expect lows in the mid 40′s and 50′s.

