Near freezing temps early Saturday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Friday, we are going to have another cold front move through the area. This cold front will drop us down into the low-60s for the high. We will have a high of 62 with sunny skies. Friday night, areas of patchy frost will be possible. The low for Friday night is 34 with clear skies. Saturday, the winds will return to the south. Thanks to the south winds returning, we will start experiencing return flow. Return flow is the process of warm moist air returning to the area after a cold front brings in cool, dry air. We will return to the mid-60s on Sunday and low 70s on Monday.

