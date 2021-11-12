Nonprofits thankful for turkeys during drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There will be 300 turkeys on the tables of families less fortunate this Thanksgiving after a truckload was donated during the News Channel 6 Turkey Drive.

The turkey drive benefited Wichita Falls Faith Mission and The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank with community donations of both turkeys and cash, along with a donation match from Walmart.

“I think we should give as much as we can while we can. We’ve been blessed most of our lives and anytime we have that chance to help the community that’s what we feel like we should do,” said David Schmidt, a donor.

The food bank and Faith Mission had staff and a refrigerated truck ready to take turkey donations at two locations: Hamilton Bryan Furniture and Appliances and Walmart on Lawrence Road.

“This will help Wichita Falls Faith Mission carry throughout the holiday season and into next year. The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will give these donations to other local pantries to help people during the holiday season,” said Tim Burney, director of Faith Resale Operations of Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

Throughout the day, the Faith Mission staff working the drop off location at Hamilton Bryan on Kemp received 45 turkeys and $170 dollars in donations, while the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank staff used their donation money to buy even more turkeys at Walmart.

“Everything we get is such a blessing. I know that the Lord will make it last however he sees fit but whatever the community brings, we’re just grateful for it,” said Burney. “We do see families coming in for those holiday meals. Some people contribute money, some contribute food and some people just come to cook.”

By the time the turkey drive ended at 6:30 p.m., the truck was full of 300 thanksgiving birds that will help hundreds of family have a brighter holiday.

“I think what they’re doing is great and I’m glad we were able to support. I would have brought a turkey if I had known that this was going on,” said Schmidt.

All 300 of those turkeys will be distributed evenly between both nonprofits.

