TXHSFB PLAYOFFS 2021: Bi-District
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Here are the scores and highlights from the Bi-District round of the 2021 Texas High School Football Playoffs.
REGION 1-5A DII
Old High 7 Grapevine 44
REGION 2-3A DII
Holliday 63 Jacksboro 12
REGION 2-2A DII
Archer City 59 Crosbyton 0
Seymour 49 Lockney 20
Olney 49 Ralls 14
Quanah 16 Roscoe 38
Windthorst 54 Hico 20
REGION 3-1A DI
Newcastle 56 Union Hill 14
REGION 3-1A DII
Throckmorton 87 Fannindel 40
REGION 2-1A DII
Benjamin 41 Jayton 52
