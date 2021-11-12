TXHSFB PLAYOFFS 2021: Bi-District

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Here are the scores and highlights from the Bi-District round of the 2021 Texas High School Football Playoffs.

REGION 1-5A DII

Old High 7 Grapevine 44

REGION 2-3A DII

Holliday 63 Jacksboro 12

REGION 2-2A DII

Archer City 59 Crosbyton 0

Seymour 49 Lockney 20

Olney 49 Ralls 14

Quanah 16 Roscoe 38

Windthorst 54 Hico 20

REGION 3-1A DI

Newcastle 56 Union Hill 14

REGION 3-1A DII

Throckmorton 87 Fannindel 40

REGION 2-1A DII

Benjamin 41 Jayton 52

