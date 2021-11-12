City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

TXHSFB PLAYOFFS 2021: Bi-District

Here are the scores and highlights from the Bi-District round of the 2021 Texas High School...
Here are the scores and highlights from the Bi-District round of the 2021 Texas High School Football Playoffs.(Source: UIL)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Here are the scores and highlights from the Bi-District round of the 2021 Texas High School Football Playoffs.

REGION 1-5A DII

Old High 7 Grapevine 44

REGION 2-3A DII

Holliday 63 Jacksboro 12

REGION 2-2A DII

Archer City 59 Crosbyton 0

Seymour 49 Lockney 20

Olney 49 Ralls 14

Quanah 16 Roscoe 38

Windthorst 54 Hico 20

REGION 3-1A DI

Newcastle 56 Union Hill 14

REGION 3-1A DII

Throckmorton 87 Fannindel 40

REGION 2-1A DII

Benjamin 41 Jayton 52

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old woman is in the hospital after being pulled from her burning car by first...
Early morning crash severely injures woman
Wichita Falls Police are looking for a woman they said robbed a Hibbett Sports.
WFPD investigating robbery at Sikes Senter Mall
Shaundrea Ransom
Suspects identified in Sikes Senter Mall robbery
Billy Ray Dake was arrested Nov. 1 in Wichita Falls.
Texas most wanted suspect caught in Wichita Falls
Sherri Jarvis
Detectives identify victim in 41-year-old Texas murder mystery

Latest News

Blitz on 6
HIGHLIGHTS: Blitz on 6 Week 11
Blitz on 6
HIGHLIGHTS: Blitz on 6 Week 10
Blitz on 6
HIGHLIGHTS: Blitz on 6 Week 9
Blitz on 6 2021: game of the week (GOTW)
Blitz on 6 GOTW Week 9: City View Mustangs v. Callisburg Wildcats