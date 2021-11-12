City Guide
United Regional expands patient visitation policy

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regional has chosen to expand its visitation opportunities for patients in isolation.

Starting next Monday, visitors will be allowed to see patients who have tested positive for COVID. Visitation hours are limited every afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Patients are limited to two visitors per day. Visitors must be 18 years or older and must arrive together.

