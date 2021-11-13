Hirschi alumni present senior class with $2022 check

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When Hirschi High School’s class of 1981 set out to plan their fortieth reunion early this summer, they didn’t want to leave anyone out. So they decided to invite all Hirschi graduates, and ultimately collected a gift for the senior class readying to join the ranks of Hirschi alumni.

A small group of alumni gathered at Hirschi on Friday to present a check for $2,022 to the senior class, which will be used for their senior prom.

“It’s the last time they’re gonna get together outside of a reunion in a full student body type of scenario, and it’s time to celebrate,” said Mark Grazdan. “It’s important for them to be able to celebrate what they’ve accomplished here while looking towards the future.”

“And we hope from us giving to them that they will pay it forward as they go through life,” added another organizer. “You know, this is a hard world that we live in and so we want to teach our high school kids to be benevolent back into our community.”

The gift originated from the strong bonds of Hirschi alumni. When organizers sat down to plan the class of 1981′s fortieth reunion, they wanted to invite the class that had been freshmen when they were seniors, with whom they’d shared strong relationships. This spirit eventually led to them extending the invitation to every class that had ever attended Hirschi to a giant dance party, celebrating forty years and the husky spirit.

“And as we talked we knew that as Huskies, that Hirschi was going to go away before too long, and we wanted to make our imprint and give back to the high school that had given us our education,” said an alumni.

The group soon discovered that Hirschi hadn’t been able to hold a senior prom last year, and immediately decided to give back. Alumni ranging from the Class of 76 to the Class of 94 donated in order to help the senior class, Class of 2022, underwrite their senior prom.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.