Precious Faith is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Katie Lister stopped by News Channel 6 today to introduce us to Precious Faith, a sweet dog looking for her forever home.

The seven-month-old is thought to be a pit mix, with some terrier thrown in for good measure. While she’s been recovering from a skin condition, her fur is growing back in quite nicely, and our team can attest that it’s just as soft as it looks on camera.

Precious Faith is known to staff at Emily’s Legacy Rescue for her sweet and warm demeanor. While she can be a little shy when meeting a lot of people for the first time, she can’t help but seek out affection. Her tail wags and the small black spot under her eye are distinctive traits that any future owner will come to love!

Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at Petco on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. While this little lady is unable to attend due to a previous appointment, you’re welcome to arrange a meet-and-greet with her by contacting staff! For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.