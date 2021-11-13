City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Warming trend into next week

By Mason Brighton
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will continue to climb into the beginning of next week before a cold front causes a dip. For Saturday expect a high near 70 with clear skies. Winds this evening will be out of the south. Tomorrow will feel more of the same with a high near 70 as well. By Tuesday we will have a high in the 80′s, then we cool back down thanks to a cold front. Tuesday and Wednesday will have elevated fire danger because of dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds. We have zero rain chances for the next five days.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old woman is in the hospital after being pulled from her burning car by first...
Early morning crash severely injures woman
Here are the scores and highlights from the Bi-District round of the 2021 Texas High School...
TXHSFB PLAYOFFS 2021: Bi-District
The story of Bacon Texas
The story of Bacon, Texas
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
Patients are limited to two visitors per day.
United Regional expands patient visitation policy

Latest News

Near freezing temperatures overnight tonight
Near freezing temperatures overnight tonight
KAUZ Friday Forecast
KAUZ Friday Forecast
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Near freezing temps early Saturday morning
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Friday Cold Front