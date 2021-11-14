City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Eight residents of a nursing home in Connecticut have died during a coronavirus outbreak, while 89 residents and employees have tested positive for the disease.

That’s according to officials at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan. The outbreak began Sept. 30.

Nursing home officials said Friday that the eight residents who died had serious health problems.

Those who tested positive included 67 residents and 22 staff members.

The Republican-American reports the outbreak did not spread to a nearby assisted living center.

The nursing home, which houses 82 residents, is continuing biweekly testing and has suspended most in-person visitation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old woman is in the hospital after being pulled from her burning car by first...
Early morning crash severely injures woman
Here are the scores and highlights from the Bi-District round of the 2021 Texas High School...
TXHSFB PLAYOFFS 2021: Bi-District
The story of Bacon Texas
The story of Bacon, Texas
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
Patients are limited to two visitors per day.
United Regional expands patient visitation policy

Latest News

The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers activated, will play Sunday vs. Seahawks
Winter the dolphin plays in the water at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Sunday, June 17, 2018,...
Beloved ‘Dolphin Tale’ star Winter died of twisted intestine
William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers