32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, Nov. 15.
19 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.
|Date
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, November 15, 2021
|0
|-
|32
|19
Last week, the health district reported five deaths, 102 cases and 108 recoveries.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
