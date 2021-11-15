City Guide
32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday, Nov. 15.

19 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, November 15, 20210-3219

Last week, the health district reported five deaths, 102 cases and 108 recoveries.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

