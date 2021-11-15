City Guide
Comfortable start to the week

By Mason Brighton
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Sunshine and clear skies are what you can expect for tomorrow’s weather. Monday will be warmer than this weekend with a high near 77. By Tuesday we will have a high near 83 then we cool back down thanks to a cold front. Tuesday and Wednesday will have elevated fire danger because of dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds. We have zero rain chances for the next five days.

