City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers need help identifying storage unit burglars

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a burglary at AllSize Storage.

The crime happened between 5:30 p.m., Nov. 1 and 8:30 a.m., Nov. 2 at AllSize Storage on Old Jacksboro Highway. Two unknown suspects reportedly broke into multiple storage units, stole property and caused over $30,000 in damage.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, reference case #21-080535 when calling. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You never have to leave your name, and you can earn up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
A 23-year-old woman is in the hospital after being pulled from her burning car by first...
Early morning crash severely injures woman
If you have any information on where Jason Fowler is please call (940) 761-7762 or (940)...
WFPD search for tips to lead to missing man
Here are the scores and highlights from the Bi-District round of the 2021 Texas High School...
TXHSFB PLAYOFFS 2021: Bi-District
Strong winds are in the forecast for Tuesday

Latest News

The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights is a yearly tradition hosted on the Midwestern State University...
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights kicks off Nov. 22
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Democrat Beto O’Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022
Crime Stoppers need help identifying storage unit burglars
Crime Stoppers need help identifying storage unit burglars
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout...
WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout November