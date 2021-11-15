Crime Stoppers need help identifying storage unit burglars

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a burglary at AllSize Storage.

The crime happened between 5:30 p.m., Nov. 1 and 8:30 a.m., Nov. 2 at AllSize Storage on Old Jacksboro Highway. Two unknown suspects reportedly broke into multiple storage units, stole property and caused over $30,000 in damage.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, reference case #21-080535 when calling. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You never have to leave your name, and you can earn up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

