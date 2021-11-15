Strong winds are in the forecast for Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to have nice weather. Today, the high will be 78 with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 54 with clear skies. The wind will start to increase tonight. By Tuesday, the wind will be out of the south at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45. Thanks to the strong winds, we will see a high of 84 with sunny skies. Early Wednesday morning, we will have a cold front move through the area. We will have a high of 67 on Wednesday. However, we will reach our high temperature in the morning. Once the front moves through, we will stay in the mid-50s. By Thursday, we will only have a high of 59 with sunny skies. Friday, temps look to reach the low-60s, and south winds will return. Saturday, warm weather returns. We will have a high of 71 with partly cloudy skies. Then on Sunday, another cold front comes in. We will be in the low-60s for the high on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.