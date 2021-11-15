WF artists go head to head in ‘Art Battle’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls artists battled it out on stage during Art Battle on Saturday. Hosted by the Wichita Falls Art Association, 12 artists had 20 minutes to come up with their best works of art during the event.

Six painters took the stage during the first round. After the 20 minutes was up the audience voted on who had the best piece. For round two, six more artists got their time to shine, and then the top four winners from both rounds moved on to the final round.

“To have people come and all be in the same room as you’re doing the work -- normally it would be a very solitary experience but it’s very, very special. It allows people to fall more in love with the artist, their work and visual arts in general,” said Simon Plashkes, co-founder of Art Battle Wichita Falls.

All paintings from the Art Battle will be entered into a silent auction where a portion of the proceeds will be going back to the artists. The winner will also advance to the Texas State Championships that will be held in Dallas in March.

To find out more information on Art Battle Wichita Falls, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.