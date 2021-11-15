City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF artists go head to head in ‘Art Battle’

During the event 12 artist had 20 minutes to come up with their best works of art.
During the event 12 artist had 20 minutes to come up with their best works of art.(kauz)
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls artists battled it out on stage during Art Battle on Saturday. Hosted by the Wichita Falls Art Association, 12 artists had 20 minutes to come up with their best works of art during the event.

Six painters took the stage during the first round. After the 20 minutes was up the audience voted on who had the best piece. For round two, six more artists got their time to shine, and then the top four winners from both rounds moved on to the final round.

“To have people come and all be in the same room as you’re doing the work -- normally it would be a very solitary experience but it’s very, very special. It allows people to fall more in love with the artist, their work and visual arts in general,” said Simon Plashkes, co-founder of Art Battle Wichita Falls.

All paintings from the Art Battle will be entered into a silent auction where a portion of the proceeds will be going back to the artists. The winner will also advance to the Texas State Championships that will be held in Dallas in March.

To find out more information on Art Battle Wichita Falls, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
A 23-year-old woman is in the hospital after being pulled from her burning car by first...
Early morning crash severely injures woman
If you have any information on where Jason Fowler is please call (940) 761-7762 or (940)...
WFPD search for tips to lead to missing man
Here are the scores and highlights from the Bi-District round of the 2021 Texas High School...
TXHSFB PLAYOFFS 2021: Bi-District
Comfortable start to the week

Latest News

FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Democrat Beto O’Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022
Strong winds are in the forecast for Tuesday
This photo provided by Taylor Blount shows Ezra Blount, 9, posing outside the Astroworld music...
9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush
This November 2021 photo made available by The County of Dallas shows Arielle Jackson. Jackson,...
Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker