WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout November.

Mobile pantry officials will head to Legacy Church of God on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. On Wednesday, they’ll be at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to noon.

All of the November Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:

WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout November (WFAFB)

The mobile pantry schedule for December can be found here.

