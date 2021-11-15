WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout November

City Guide
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout November.

Mobile pantry officials will head to Legacy Church of God on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. On Wednesday, they’ll be at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to noon.

All of the November Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:

The mobile pantry schedule for December can be found here.

