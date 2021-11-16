25 local teachers win almost $35K from SONIC contest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 24 teachers from three Wichita Falls schools and one teacher from Henrietta will receive a combined donation of $34,742.17 through a program by SONIC Drive-In and education nonprofit DonorsChoose.

The two organizations partner each year for the Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign, donating $1 million to public school teacher projects that receive the most votes during a month-long online contest.

Teachers in need of classroom supplies were able to put forward learning requests in the online voting campaign, which ran from Sept. 27 to Oct. 24. A single teacher could get multiple projects funded if they received enough votes. This was exemplified in Megan Halford, a teacher from Henrietta Elementary school who received $2,384.58 for four learning projects.

In Wichita Falls, a total of 24 teachers from three schools received a total of $32,357.59 in funding. That group of educators included 15 teachers from Booker T. Washington Elementary, three teachers from Lamar Elementary and six teachers from Milam Elementary.

A full list of local teachers and their projects is below.

Booker T. Washington Elementary School

Addison Wolf for the project Safety First in Special Education!

Alexandra Fain for the project The Mighty Paper And Pen

Armetha Blackmon for the projects 4th Grade Reading Ambassadors and Creative Spaces

Betsy Hamilton for the projects Reading Helps Us Learn and Games Help Us Grow!

Christy Clark for the project A Make It Station Makes Learning Fun

Cristina Manzel for the projects Cricut and Cotton Candy, Oh My!, Help Me, Help Them!, Science Is Life! and Let’s Hear It for Rewards!

Dara Hiremath for the projects Clutch Your Prize While Reading, We Learn Better With Organization And Cleanliness and Reading Stations Done Right!

Denise Dorzab for the projects Supporting Our Grieving Students With Grief Buckets And Love, It’s All Fun And Games While We Learn, Team Work Is The Dream Work and Pawsitive Choices Get Pawsitively Rewarded!

Hanna Cipolla for the projects Let’s Have a Seat and Learn Together, Reading Games for 4th and 5th Grade!, Reading Games! and So Many Phonics Games!

Kathleen Stutzman for the project Stand and Learn

Lacey Davis for the projects Staying Engaged During Reading, Organization Makes Learning Fun!, We Love Reading! and Learning to Read!

Maurice Jordan for the projects The Leopards Lounge: Activity Room and Coding Is Cool!

Mel E. Martinez for the projects Boomwhackers and More! Making Music Fun!

Melanie Wolf for the project We Love Math Stations!

Vallan Wiest for the projects Headphone for Learning, Flexible Seating and Hands-On Science Classroom

Lamar Elementary School

Elena Martinez for the projects We Love Centers, Fire Up My Learning, STEM TIME and Working to Build Our Foundation

Mindy Tedford for the projects Ladies with Leadership and Smarty Gras the Third

Stephanie Roberts for the projects Technology for the Tech Savvy, A Cricket for the Classroom?, Small Groups + Hands-on = Academic Growth and From Start to Finish

Milam Elementary School

Allison Wilson for the projects “Secret Stories” for 2nd Grade and Ms. Wilson’s Sensory Classroom

Missy Wallace for the projects Let There Be Light!, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom-Will There Be Enough Room? and Let’s Explore Learning!

Shaila Kossey for the projects Organization is Important, Making Sitting Fun, Teach With Technology and Foster Imaginative Play

Suzie Lynn for the project Creating Purposeful Play for Active Minds!

Tiffany Hutchison for the projects Let’s Be Techie, Get Comfy To Learn, “If We Build It, We Will Learn” and Organize in Kinder

Tina Bearden for the project Surf and Sand, All Hands on Deck and Feel the Learning!

Henrietta Elementary School

Megan Halford received $2,384.58 for the projects “Dress to Impress, Our Future Careers,” “Play Hard, Sleep Hard,” Exploring Our World through Dramatic Play, and “Play Harder, Sleep Harder”

SONIC, in partnership with DonorsChoose, has donated more than $20 million to over 36,000 classrooms since launching the Limeades for Learning initiative in 2009. This year the program benefited 846 public school teachers across the country. To view all of the teacher projects funded through Limeades for Learning, click here.

