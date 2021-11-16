City Guide
8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Tuesday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 8 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

20 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There have been no deaths and 40 new cases reported so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, November 15, 20210--3219
Tuesday, November 16, 20210--820

Last week, the health district reported five deaths, 102 cases and 108 recoveries.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

