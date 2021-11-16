Local Internet Provider Pinnacle Network Solutions Invests in Speed for your Home and Business Needs

City Guide
By Julia Melim
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go and the best places to shop! Our host Julia Melim is here to explore the businesses in the area and highlight the top 5 business of the week! In this episode, we’re highlighting Pinnacle Network Solutions.

Pinnacle Network Solutions is our top local high speed internet provider and you can hear from satisfied customers about why they have found it to be the best solution for their home and business needs.

“My experience with Pinnacle has been amazing,” Tara Bryant, one of their satisfied customers said. “They’re some of the genuinely most kind people and overtly helpful that I’ve ever come across.”

She was using Pinnacle in the first place, and after her divorce, she moved in with her grandmother to be her caretaker. “Her modem was just outdated, so I called and I got a new modem (...) and the lady stayed until 6 o’clock so I could get a modem,” Bryant said.

“That’s when I found out that they had incorporated themselves with Santa Rosa and for them to go through such a big change and incorporate a larger company in with it and not lose that sense of customer service is phenomenal to me and just speaks volumes about what kind of company they are,” Bryant said.

Glenn Tarter, Vice President of Pinnacle Network Solutions said it’s easy to do well when things are going well. “The difference in a company is when the wheels fall off, when things start happening, Pinnacle being local we can respond fast, we have a rapid response team that takes care of these issues when they come up,” Tarter said. “We take pride in that, and a lot of companies just don’t.”

For Pinnacle Network Solutions speed is the most important thing and they know this is not an industry you can get by without spending a lot of money on, and as time goes on the need for speed and internet options are going to continue, because internet is not going away.

“As time goes on we’re going to have to be more innovative and more creative in how we deliver that process,” Tarter said. “Our focus next year is Southern Oklahoma, they have the same demands and the same problems that North Texas has and we’re going to meet those needs.”

You can find out more about Pinnacle Network Solutions and the services they offer by calling them directly at 940-247-0085 or going to their website at https://www.pinnaclenetworksolutions.com/

If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691. Check out our City Guide Mornings Facebook Page! Please Like, Comment and Share!

