Near Record Highs

By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds bring record warm temperatures to Texoma on Tuesday with afternoon highs getting well into the 80s. In fact, a few places may flirt with the 90s! A cold front brings an end to the record warmth on Wednesday with some gusty north winds and falling temperatures during the afternoon. The air may be cool enough for a light freeze by the end of the week.

