Near Record Highs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - South winds bring record warm temperatures to Texoma on Tuesday with afternoon highs getting well into the 80s. In fact, a few places may flirt with the 90s! A cold front brings an end to the record warmth on Wednesday with some gusty north winds and falling temperatures during the afternoon. The air may be cool enough for a light freeze by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.