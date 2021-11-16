City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

One injured after reported robbery at Fort Sill National Bank WF

WFPD responds to reported robbery at Fort Sill National Bank
WFPD responds to reported robbery at Fort Sill National Bank(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are searching for a suspect after one person was injured during a robbery at Fort Sill National Bank on Tuesday.

According to Wichita Falls Police, the suspect walked into the bank and assaulted at least one employee, who was taken away in an ambulance. WFPD officials said the victim is expected to be okay.

Police said the suspect then ran off north on Kemp after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers are searching the nearby neighborhoods for the suspect at this time. The FBI is assisting the WFPD with the investigation. The suspect is described as a man wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve blue shirt, gray beanie, a type of reflective shirt or vest and navy shoes.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car
WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
WFISD board votes to move forward with new high schools after financial dilemma
WFISD board votes to move forward with new high schools after financial dilemma
Can you identify these suspects?
Crime Stoppers need help identifying storage unit burglars

Latest News

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Tuesday
Teachers could submit supply requests to online voters, who determined how to split a $1...
25 local teachers win almost $35K from SONIC contest
Tuesday the wind will be very strong
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door