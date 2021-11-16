City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Study: Marijuana use during pregnancy linked to aggression, anxiety in children

Cannabis use by pregnant women may lead to a child's increased anxiety and aggression,...
Cannabis use by pregnant women may lead to a child's increased anxiety and aggression, according to a study.(Source: WSFA via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pregnant women who use marijuana may be making their children more susceptible to aggression and anxiety.

That conclusion comes from researchers of a new study by Mount Sinai’s School of Medicine and the City University of New York.

The study highlights how marijuana is favored by many as a substance that reduces anxiety.

But the research finds the increased effect of anxiety, aggression and hyperactivity among children of women who’ve used marijuana, compared to no exposure.

The study examined the impact on placenta genes, along with early childhood behavior among more than 300 mother-child pairs.

The subjects were drawn from an ongoing study of pregnancy stress begun in 2009.

A doctor and senior author of the study said misinformation has led many pregnant women to believe cannabis use has no risk.

These findings underscore potential “long-term impact on children,” she said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car
WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car
WFISD board votes to move forward with new high schools after financial dilemma
WFISD board votes to move forward with new high schools after financial dilemma
Can you identify these suspects?
Crime Stoppers need help identifying storage unit burglars
There have been reports by the USDA that some white-tailed deer in 32 counties across Illinois,...
Things to know about deer hunting season and COVID-19

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
Biden touts infrastructure bill at snowy, rusty bridge in NH
Teachers could submit supply requests to online voters, who determined how to split a $1...
25 local teachers win almost $35K from SONIC contest
This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16,...
Pfizer asks US officials to OK promising COVID-19 pill
At least two parked vehicles were damaged in the crash.
Sparks fly from car before crash that left 17 cars damaged in Hawaii
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial