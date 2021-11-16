Tuesday the wind will be very strong

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, the wind will be out of the south at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45. Thanks to the strong winds, we will see a high of 86 with sunny skies. Early Wednesday morning, we will have a cold front move through the area. We will have a high of 68 on Wednesday. However, we will reach our high temperature in the morning. Once the front moves through, we will stay in the mid-50s. By Thursday, we will only have a high of 59 with sunny skies. Friday, temps look to reach the low-60s, and south winds will return. Saturday, warm weather returns. We will have a high of 71 with partly cloudy skies. Then on Sunday, another cold front comes in. We will be in the low-60s for the high on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.