WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police officers pulled a woman out of a flaming vehicle last Thursday.

The officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of north Central Freeway around 1:20 a.m. They reportedly found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and caught fire, with the injured and unresponsive driver still inside.

The crash had caused the car doors to be pinned shut. The officers decided to break the driver’s window since the car had filled with smoke, and they then worked together to pull the woman through the window and carry her to safety. She was taken to United Regional with severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment in the Metroplex.

Wichita Falls police said the officers are being recommended for the WFPD Life Saving Bar due to their heroic actions. WFPD officials also provided the above video.

