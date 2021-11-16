City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police officers pulled a woman out of a flaming vehicle last Thursday.

The officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of north Central Freeway around 1:20 a.m. They reportedly found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and caught fire, with the injured and unresponsive driver still inside.

The crash had caused the car doors to be pinned shut. The officers decided to break the driver’s window since the car had filled with smoke, and they then worked together to pull the woman through the window and carry her to safety. She was taken to United Regional with severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment in the Metroplex.

Wichita Falls police said the officers are being recommended for the WFPD Life Saving Bar due to their heroic actions. WFPD officials also provided the above video.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
A 23-year-old woman is in the hospital after being pulled from her burning car by first...
Early morning crash severely injures woman
If you have any information on where Jason Fowler is please call (940) 761-7762 or (940)...
WFPD search for tips to lead to missing man
Here are the scores and highlights from the Bi-District round of the 2021 Texas High School...
TXHSFB PLAYOFFS 2021: Bi-District
Strong winds are in the forecast for Tuesday

Latest News

WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car
WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car
Walk down memory lane with Chris Horgen: Part 1
Walk down memory lane with Chris Horgen: Part 1
Wichita County Commissioners agree on OxyContin lawsuit settlement
Wichita County Commissioners agree on Purdue Pharma lawsuit settlement
Wichita County
Wichita County Commissioners approve new consulting firm for jail contractors