WFISD board votes to move forward with new high schools after financial dilemma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD school board voted in favor of moving forward with building the two new high schools.

This came after last week when Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said the price to build them came in over budget and they would have to make cuts due to supply chain issues and inflation to be able to build the schools the voters approved.

There was a packed crowd at the meeting and many voiced their opinions, even offering alternative options like cutting your losses and starting over further down the road or to only build one school.

Many more asked the board to put a pause on the plans or to give the option to citizens for a revote.

The board was also presented with an update from contractors, which included a financial cost for each high school and options that could lower the total cost.

After they were presented that information, the board voted 4-2 in favor of moving forward with the plans for the two new high schools.

SCHOOL MASCOTS

School board members were supposed to vote on the new high school mascots for Legacy and Memorial Monday night as well, but that decision was postponed since there was a chance that the construction of the two new high schools could be put on hold.

Now that they will be moving forward with the project, the mascots should be chosen at the next board meeting unless anything changes.

