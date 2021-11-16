City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFISD board votes to move forward with new high schools after financial dilemma

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD school board voted in favor of moving forward with building the two new high schools.

This came after last week when Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said the price to build them came in over budget and they would have to make cuts due to supply chain issues and inflation to be able to build the schools the voters approved.

There was a packed crowd at the meeting and many voiced their opinions, even offering alternative options like cutting your losses and starting over further down the road or to only build one school.

Many more asked the board to put a pause on the plans or to give the option to citizens for a revote.

The board was also presented with an update from contractors, which included a financial cost for each high school and options that could lower the total cost.

After they were presented that information, the board voted 4-2 in favor of moving forward with the plans for the two new high schools.

SCHOOL MASCOTS

School board members were supposed to vote on the new high school mascots for Legacy and Memorial Monday night as well, but that decision was postponed since there was a chance that the construction of the two new high schools could be put on hold.

Now that they will be moving forward with the project, the mascots should be chosen at the next board meeting unless anything changes.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
Can you identify these suspects?
Crime Stoppers need help identifying storage unit burglars
There have been reports by the USDA that some white-tailed deer in 32 counties across Illinois,...
Things to know about deer hunting season and COVID-19
A 23-year-old woman is in the hospital after being pulled from her burning car by first...
Early morning crash severely injures woman
If you have any information on where Jason Fowler is please call (940) 761-7762 or (940)...
WFPD search for tips to lead to missing man

Latest News

WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car
WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car
WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car
WATCH: Wichita Falls police officers pull woman out of flaming car
Walk down memory lane with Chris Horgen: Part 1
Walk down memory lane with Chris Horgen: Part 1
Wichita County Commissioners agree on OxyContin lawsuit settlement
Wichita County Commissioners agree on Purdue Pharma lawsuit settlement