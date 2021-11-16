Wichita County Commissioners approve new consulting firm for jail contractors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Sheriff David Duke wanted to make known that inmates are a priority. Getting the right person to help select jail contractors for health and mental health issues inmates may face will give the prisoners the attention they need but it also saves the county from being sued. Many may not think those behind bars should receive help but Sheriff Duke said morally and legally, it’s the right thing to do.

“Medical issues can be anything from just something simply to some major problems with cancers to life altering things even diseases and things that can kill them and problems they have,” said Sheriff Duke.

Sheriff Duke said jail staff are trained to treat minor injuries and can save lives but they are not able to diagnose any type of mental issues. Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said sometimes inmates can become non-compliant and refuse help.

