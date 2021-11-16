City Guide
Wichita County Court....agrees on settlement

Wichita County vs. Purdue Pharma
Wichita County vs. Purdue Pharma(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Commissioners also agreed on a lawsuit settlement this morning. In a closed session commissioners approved their share of a statewide settlement in the Wichita County vs. Purdue Pharma lawsuit filed in 2018.

The county will receive roughly $140,000. Purdue Pharma is the creator of OxyContin.

“I would say while $140,000 is real money it’s not real money compared to the millions we have spent to deal with this problem,” said Judge Gossom.

Judge Gossom said the money will be placed in a trust fund and used for programs related to opioid addiction and misuse.

