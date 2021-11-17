13 Hirschi High School students accepted to Region 7 Honor Band

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 13 Hirschi High School band students have done something pretty impressive.

They auditioned for the Region 7 Honor Band this weekend and they had a 100% success rate, every single one of them got accepted. The students are as follows:

Annette Hernandez

Baxter Naylor

Drevan Hartley- 1st Chair

Serena Logg

Myles Thomas- 1st Chair

Charles Ramos

Benjamin Esquibel

Brianna Denney

Catherine Dockery- 1st Chair

Brooke Reindeau

Akansha Ranbhise

Vencen Rinker

Christopher King

We are very proud of all those young musicians.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.