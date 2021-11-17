City Guide
13 Hirschi High School students accepted to Region 7 Honor Band

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 13 Hirschi High School band students have done something pretty impressive.

They auditioned for the Region 7 Honor Band this weekend and they had a 100% success rate, every single one of them got accepted. The students are as follows:

  • Annette Hernandez
  • Baxter Naylor
  • Drevan Hartley- 1st Chair
  • Serena Logg
  • Myles Thomas- 1st Chair
  • Charles Ramos
  • Benjamin Esquibel
  • Brianna Denney
  • Catherine Dockery- 1st Chair
  • Brooke Reindeau
  • Akansha Ranbhise
  • Vencen Rinker
  • Christopher King

We are very proud of all those young musicians.

