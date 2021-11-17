13 Hirschi High School students accepted to Region 7 Honor Band
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 13 Hirschi High School band students have done something pretty impressive.
They auditioned for the Region 7 Honor Band this weekend and they had a 100% success rate, every single one of them got accepted. The students are as follows:
- Annette Hernandez
- Baxter Naylor
- Drevan Hartley- 1st Chair
- Serena Logg
- Myles Thomas- 1st Chair
- Charles Ramos
- Benjamin Esquibel
- Brianna Denney
- Catherine Dockery- 1st Chair
- Brooke Reindeau
- Akansha Ranbhise
- Vencen Rinker
- Christopher King
We are very proud of all those young musicians.
