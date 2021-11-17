City Guide
City Council approves Quail Creek Drainage Improvement Project

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Phase one of the Quail Creek Drainage Improvement Project is set to begin now that the Wichita Falls City Council has approved the motion.

This is part of the overall drainage master plan from 2011. Until now, they have been running into complications outside of the city’s control that have not allowed them to start, but they now believe that they have a handle on the project so they’re not expecting anymore problems.

“The purpose of the project is to reduce the flooding in that area, reduce the flood plain, educe flooding on Maplewood, Kemp street and most likely reduce some flooding on Midwestern Parkway,” said Russell Schreiber, director of public works for the city of Wichita Falls.

Schreiber said there are multiple phases to this project and that each phase will take anywhere from a year or two to complete.

