A cold front moves through Wednesday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday morning, we will have a cold front move through the area. We will have a high of 67 on Wednesday. However, we will reach our high temperature in the morning. Once the front moves through, we will stay in the mid-60s. By Thursday, we will only have a high of 60 with sunny skies. Thursday night will be cold. The low for Thursday night will be 31. A lot of places across Texoma could see their first freeze of the season. Friday, temps look to reach the low-60s, and south winds will return. Saturday, warm weather returns. We will have a high of 71 with partly cloudy skies. Then on Sunday, another cold front comes in. We will be in the low-60s for the high on Sunday.

