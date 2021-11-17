A cold front moves through Wednesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday morning, we will have a cold front move through the area. We will have a high of 67 on Wednesday. However, we will reach our high temperature in the morning. Once the front moves through, we will stay in the mid-60s. By Thursday, we will only have a high of 60 with sunny skies. Thursday night will be cold. The low for Thursday night will be 31. A lot of places across Texoma could see their first freeze of the season. Friday, temps look to reach the low-60s, and south winds will return. Saturday, warm weather returns. We will have a high of 71 with partly cloudy skies. Then on Sunday, another cold front comes in. We will be in the low-60s for the high on Sunday.

