Habitat for Humanity home gets dedicated to deserving family

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a year of setbacks and hard work, a mother of four will be calling a Wichita Falls Habitat for Humanity house her home.

While Rudy Rodriguez is the proud owner of a brand new Wichita Falls Habitat for Humanity home, it’s extra special because it’s the only home that was built in 2021 and has been dedicated to a deserving family.

“It’s going to mean a lot because this is where they will grow up and have their life. It’s just going to be a wonderful blessing for us,” said Rodriguez. “My kids are going to have their own area and a backyard.”

Between COVID-19 and freezing temperatures, what would have normally taken three months to build the home took almost a year.

“We had to shut down construction for a while during COVID and once we were able to pick back up, volunteers were limited,” said Will Goodner, director of development and marketing of Wichita Falls Habitat for Humanity.

However, staff at Habitat for Humanity and Rodriguez were determined to finish building before the end of the year.

“This whole pandemic held things back but we got back on track, were able to move forward with me moving in,” said Rodriguez.

Next year, the nonprofit hopes to complete three more homes for families who deserve affordable housing and a chance at homeownership.

“You feel good because you’re helping them solve a permanent housing solution and this should be their home for the next 10, 15, 20, 30 years,” said Goodner.

“I was renting, so this is going to be a better opportunity for me and I can save up some money,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said she plans to be all moved in by Thanksgiving so she can host a small get-together with family in her new home and give thanks for the new roof over her head.

