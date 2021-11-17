City Guide
Hirschi alumni create second scholarship

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A group of five Hirschi High School alumni have come together once again to help out African American students.

This group, which includes doctors, athletes, city councilmen. and graduate students, have created their second Hirschi Men Can Scholarship.

Each member donated $100 to the fund to help support the kids who are in the same position they once were by trying to make sure the young men following in their footsteps never have to sacrifice going to college because of a lack of resources.

“We still want to have our Hirschi Men Can Scholarship that we put on, but we still wanted another one to coincide with that. Not one of us got to where we’re at now without a village and people pouring into us with love,” said Marquise Bell, co-founder of the Hirschi Men Can Scholarship.

The group has already raised $640 for next year’s scholarship fund.

You can donate to The Hirschi Men Can Scholarship fund by clicking here.

