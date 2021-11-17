City Guide
Kiowa Casino presents Cash for Food Drive checks

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - The Kiowa Casino gave back to the Texoma community in a big way on Tuesday.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, Lawton’s food bank and the Kiowa Tribe were just some of the organizations who got a check from the casino to help feed the hungry.

That check came from Kiowa’s annual Cash for Food Drive and News Channel 6 got talk with them about how this drive is so important for some people.

“We asked all of our local communities to assist with a large canned food drive that again just helps the communities that have been hit hard this past year, not only with COVID but just in general with our economy, so we try to step up to the plate and try to help those in need,” said Jon Peters, CEO of Kiowa Casino.

Over 2,600 Kiowa guests donated a grand total of $13,360 to the food drive.

