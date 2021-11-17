City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man arrested for opening fire at Altus apartment complex

Keith Anthony Pease has been arrested on charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and...
Keith Anthony Pease has been arrested on charges of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.(Altus Police)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Police have arrested a man they who was wanted for firing a gun at an apartment.

Keith Anthony Pease is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

According to court documents, on Nov. 2, Pease shot at a unit of the Ridgecrest Apartments in Altus after pointing a gun at a man who was inside. No one was hurt.

An arrest warrant was issued for him later that week.

Altus Police said he was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a home on W. Frisco.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Pease is being held at the Jackson County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Clay Co. Sheriff booked into jail
Clay Co. Sheriff facing Official Oppression charges
Tyneshia Chatman
WF woman sentenced to 15 years after son killed in drunk driving crash
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde went live on Facebook Thursday to talk about charges against...
Clay Co. Sheriff comments on jailing, charges
KSWO First Alert Weather GMT 6:30
Strong Cold Front
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year

Latest News

If you think WFPD officers are a little hairier this month, it might not be your imagination....
WFPD holds Back the Beard fundraiser
Danielle worked with Chris as a reporter and journalist at News Channel 6.
Walk down memory lane with Chris Horgen: a generation of mentorship
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Thursday
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde went live on Facebook Thursday to talk about charges against...
Clay Co. Sheriff comments on jailing, charges
Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde went live on Facebook Thursday to talk about charges against...
Clay County Sheriff responds to charges